Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB) Shares Sold by Sky Investment Group LLC

Sky Investment Group LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB – Get Rating) by 2.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 49,534 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,349 shares during the quarter. Kimberly-Clark makes up about 1.6% of Sky Investment Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest position. Sky Investment Group LLC’s holdings in Kimberly-Clark were worth $6,724,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in KMB. Cowa LLC purchased a new position in shares of Kimberly-Clark during the 1st quarter worth $54,000. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 44.6% during the 2nd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 2,498,984 shares of the company’s stock worth $337,738,000 after purchasing an additional 770,620 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. raised its position in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 202.4% in the 2nd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 975,388 shares of the company’s stock worth $131,818,000 after buying an additional 652,880 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 29,125,608 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,277,796,000 after buying an additional 489,598 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 7.9% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,445,588 shares of the company’s stock worth $670,678,000 after buying an additional 397,337 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.16% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:KMB traded up $0.83 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $136.49. The stock had a trading volume of 1,465,654 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,715,928. The company has a market capitalization of $46.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 0.41. Kimberly-Clark Co. has a 1-year low of $108.74 and a 1-year high of $144.53. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $128.47 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $128.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.83, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.47.

Kimberly-Clark ( NYSE:KMB Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The company reported $1.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.51 by $0.03. Kimberly-Clark had a net margin of 9.59% and a return on equity of 264.67%. The firm had revenue of $4.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.99 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.30 earnings per share. Kimberly-Clark’s revenue was up .0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Kimberly-Clark Co. will post 5.92 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 10th were issued a $1.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 9th. This represents a $4.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.46%. This is a boost from Kimberly-Clark’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.16. Kimberly-Clark’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 82.52%.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on KMB shares. StockNews.com raised Kimberly-Clark from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Kimberly-Clark from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $122.00 to $123.00 in a research report on Monday, March 20th. UBS Group increased their target price on Kimberly-Clark from $129.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, January 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group lowered Kimberly-Clark from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $137.00 to $139.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Kimberly-Clark from $124.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Kimberly-Clark presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $128.50.

Kimberly-Clark Corp. engages in the manufacture and marketing of products made from natural or synthetic fibers. It operates through the following segments: Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, and K-C Professional. The Personal Care segment offers disposable diapers, training and youth pants, swim pants, baby wipes, feminine and incontinence care products, and other related products.

