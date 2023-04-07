Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI) Shares Purchased by Close Asset Management Ltd

Close Asset Management Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI – Get Rating) by 95.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 74,560 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after acquiring an additional 36,360 shares during the period. Close Asset Management Ltd’s holdings in Kinder Morgan were worth $1,348,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Kinder Morgan during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Kinder Morgan during the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. EdgeRock Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Kinder Morgan during the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,000. TD Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Kinder Morgan during the 3rd quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its position in shares of Kinder Morgan by 109.2% during the 3rd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 2,155 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 1,125 shares during the period. 60.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on KMI. Scotiabank began coverage on shares of Kinder Morgan in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of Kinder Morgan from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the company from $19.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Kinder Morgan in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Kinder Morgan in a research note on Thursday, December 8th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $19.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Kinder Morgan from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $20.55.

In related news, VP Anthony B. Ashley sold 13,232 shares of Kinder Morgan stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.14, for a total value of $240,028.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 27,826 shares in the company, valued at $504,763.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . In related news, VP John W. Schlosser sold 1,500 shares of Kinder Morgan stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.44, for a total value of $27,660.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 19,719 shares in the company, valued at $363,618.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, VP Anthony B. Ashley sold 13,232 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.14, for a total transaction of $240,028.48. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 27,826 shares in the company, valued at $504,763.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 14.22% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Kinder Morgan stock remained flat at $17.71 on Friday. 7,980,571 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 14,196,755. The company has a current ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. The stock has a market cap of $39.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.81, a PEG ratio of 5.28 and a beta of 0.94. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $17.50 and a 200 day simple moving average of $17.83. Kinder Morgan, Inc. has a twelve month low of $15.77 and a twelve month high of $20.20.

Kinder Morgan (NYSE:KMI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 18th. The pipeline company reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31. Kinder Morgan had a return on equity of 8.26% and a net margin of 13.27%. The company had revenue of $4.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.86 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.27 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Kinder Morgan, Inc. will post 1.1 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 31st were paid a dividend of $0.2775 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, January 30th. This represents a $1.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.27%. Kinder Morgan’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 99.11%.

Kinder Morgan announced that its board has initiated a stock buyback program on Wednesday, January 18th that permits the company to buyback $1.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the pipeline company to repurchase up to 2.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are generally an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Kinder Morgan, Inc engages in providing pipeline transportation of natural gas services. It operates through the following business segments: Natural Gas Pipelines, Products Pipelines, Terminals, and CO2. The Natural Gas Pipelines segment operates major interstate and intrastate natural gas pipelines and storage systems.

