Kinross Gold (TSE:K) Shares Pass Above 200-Day Moving Average of $5.52

Kinross Gold Co. (TSE:K – Get Rating) (NYSE:KGC) crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of C$5.52 and traded as high as C$6.88. Kinross Gold shares last traded at C$6.78, with a volume of 5,449,659 shares.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on K shares. National Bankshares reduced their price target on Kinross Gold from C$8.50 to C$8.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 21st. Cormark cut their price objective on Kinross Gold from C$6.75 to C$6.00 in a research note on Friday, February 17th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 44.89, a current ratio of 2.46 and a quick ratio of 1.11. The company has a market cap of C$8.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 226.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of -0.60 and a beta of 0.98. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of C$5.63 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$5.53.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 23rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 8th were issued a $0.04 dividend. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 7th. This is an increase from Kinross Gold’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.03. Kinross Gold’s dividend payout ratio is currently 533.33%.

In other Kinross Gold news, Senior Officer Nathan M. Longenecker sold 89,912 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$3.70, for a total value of C$332,701.37. 0.25% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Kinross Gold Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of gold properties principally in the United States, the Russian Federation, Brazil, Chile, Ghana, and Mauritania. It is also involved in the extraction and processing of gold-containing ores; reclamation of gold mining properties; and production and sale of silver.

