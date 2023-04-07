KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC) Shares Sold by NatWest Group plc

NatWest Group plc cut its holdings in shares of KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC – Get Rating) by 1.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 20,523 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 280 shares during the quarter. KLA comprises 4.4% of NatWest Group plc’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest holding. NatWest Group plc’s holdings in KLA were worth $7,738,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of KLAC. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in shares of KLA by 34.2% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 6,198,127 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,977,699,000 after purchasing an additional 1,579,926 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its stake in shares of KLA by 82.0% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,833,553 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $857,517,000 after purchasing an additional 1,276,653 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of KLA by 26.2% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,618,229 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $835,425,000 after purchasing an additional 543,345 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc raised its stake in shares of KLA by 0.8% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 1,145,114 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $365,383,000 after purchasing an additional 8,816 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amundi raised its stake in shares of KLA by 20.8% in the second quarter. Amundi now owns 1,063,542 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $339,366,000 after purchasing an additional 183,459 shares in the last quarter. 87.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, EVP Brian Lorig sold 1,728 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $400.00, for a total value of $691,200.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 24,958 shares in the company, valued at $9,983,200. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other KLA news, CFO Bren D. Higgins sold 1,020 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $380.47, for a total value of $388,079.40. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 63,352 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,103,535.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Brian Lorig sold 1,728 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $400.00, for a total value of $691,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 24,958 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,983,200. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 17,425 shares of company stock worth $6,763,348 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.15% of the company’s stock.

Shares of KLAC stock traded down $6.95 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $374.66. 746,807 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,142,875. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $388.24 and its 200-day moving average is $368.30. The stock has a market cap of $51.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 1.38. KLA Co. has a 52 week low of $250.20 and a 52 week high of $429.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.35, a current ratio of 2.34 and a quick ratio of 1.61.

KLA (NASDAQ:KLAC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The semiconductor company reported $7.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $7.08 by $0.30. The business had revenue of $2.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.83 billion. KLA had a return on equity of 145.21% and a net margin of 33.77%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 26.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $5.59 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that KLA Co. will post 24.26 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 1st. Investors of record on Monday, February 13th were issued a $1.30 dividend. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.39%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 10th. KLA’s dividend payout ratio is 21.38%.

KLAC has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on KLA from $410.00 to $445.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 27th. Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on KLA from $335.00 to $460.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 27th. KGI Securities cut KLA from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on KLA from $420.00 to $455.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 27th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on KLA in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $505.00 price target on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $402.42.

KLA Corp. engages in the supply of process control and yield management solutions for the semiconductor and related nano-electronics industries. The company operates through the following segments: Semiconductor Process Control, Specialty Semiconductor Process, PCB, Display & Component Inspection, and Other.

