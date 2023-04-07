KNOT Offshore Partners (NYSE:KNOP) Upgraded by StockNews.com to Buy

KNOT Offshore Partners (NYSE:KNOP – Get Rating) was upgraded by equities research analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report released on Thursday.

KNOP has been the topic of a number of other reports. B. Riley lowered their price objective on shares of KNOT Offshore Partners from $22.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Friday, January 6th. Alliance Global Partners raised shares of KNOT Offshore Partners from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st.

KNOP traded down $0.12 on Thursday, reaching $5.03. 194,729 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 466,632. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $5.96 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.92. KNOT Offshore Partners has a 52-week low of $4.89 and a 52-week high of $18.85. The company has a market cap of $170.82 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 0.22 and a quick ratio of 0.21.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in KNOP. Credit Suisse AG bought a new stake in KNOT Offshore Partners in the second quarter worth approximately $43,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of KNOT Offshore Partners in the fourth quarter worth $76,000. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in shares of KNOT Offshore Partners by 847.7% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 6,899 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $97,000 after buying an additional 6,171 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc acquired a new stake in shares of KNOT Offshore Partners in the fourth quarter worth $163,000. Finally, B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of KNOT Offshore Partners by 17.2% in the third quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 11,810 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $166,000 after buying an additional 1,730 shares during the last quarter. 15.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

KNOT Offshore Partners LP is engaged in the operation and acquisition of shuttle tankers under long-term charters. Its fleet consists of sixteen shuttle tankers, which are vessels designed to transport crude oil and condensates from offshore oil field installations to onshore terminals and refineries.

