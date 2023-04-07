KNOT Offshore Partners (NYSE:KNOP) Upgraded by StockNews.com to Buy

KNOT Offshore Partners (NYSE:KNOP – Get Rating) was upgraded by equities research analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report released on Thursday.
KNOP has been the topic of a number of other reports. B. Riley lowered their price objective on shares of KNOT Offshore Partners from $22.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Friday, January 6th. Alliance Global Partners raised shares of KNOT Offshore Partners from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st.
KNOT Offshore Partners Stock Down 2.3 %
KNOP traded down $0.12 on Thursday, reaching $5.03. 194,729 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 466,632. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $5.96 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.92. KNOT Offshore Partners has a 52-week low of $4.89 and a 52-week high of $18.85. The company has a market cap of $170.82 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 0.22 and a quick ratio of 0.21.
KNOT Offshore Partners Company Profile
KNOT Offshore Partners LP is engaged in the operation and acquisition of shuttle tankers under long-term charters. Its fleet consists of sixteen shuttle tankers, which are vessels designed to transport crude oil and condensates from offshore oil field installations to onshore terminals and refineries.
