Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC Acquires 1,404 Shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR)

Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR – Get Rating) by 23.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,436 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,404 shares during the quarter. Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF were worth $502,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in IWR. US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 1.4% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 19,000,953 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,180,916,000 after purchasing an additional 268,348 shares during the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp increased its holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 2.5% in the third quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 18,374,673 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,141,986,000 after purchasing an additional 450,131 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 1.4% in the third quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 7,118,790 shares of the company’s stock valued at $442,433,000 after purchasing an additional 101,238 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 0.5% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 5,290,283 shares of the company’s stock valued at $328,791,000 after purchasing an additional 24,833 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 2.0% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,485,155 shares of the company’s stock valued at $225,350,000 after purchasing an additional 69,880 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF Trading Up 0.1 %

NYSEARCA IWR opened at $68.60 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $70.70 and a 200 day simple moving average of $68.72. The company has a market capitalization of $27.43 billion, a PE ratio of 15.16 and a beta of 1.08. iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $60.73 and a 12 month high of $79.01.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

