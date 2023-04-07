Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC Boosts Position in iShares Core High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:HDV)

Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:HDV – Get Rating) by 250.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 127,305 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 90,987 shares during the period. iShares Core High Dividend ETF accounts for 2.6% of Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest holding. Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC owned 0.11% of iShares Core High Dividend ETF worth $13,270,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Providence First Trust Co bought a new position in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $25,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 2,520.0% in the 4th quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 262 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 252 shares during the period. Family Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Core High Dividend ETF in the 4th quarter worth $32,000. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 7,137.7% during the third quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 3,433,873 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 3,386,429 shares during the period. Finally, GoalVest Advisory LLC purchased a new position in iShares Core High Dividend ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $41,000.

iShares Core High Dividend ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA HDV opened at $103.31 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $12.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.13 and a beta of 0.83. iShares Core High Dividend ETF has a 52-week low of $91.24 and a 52-week high of $110.91. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $101.80 and its two-hundred day moving average is $102.09.

iShares Core High Dividend ETF Company Profile

The iShares Core High Dividend ETF (HDV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Morningstar Dividend Yield Focus index. The fund tracks a dividend-weighted index of 75 high-yielding US equities, screened for high earnings potential and dividend sustainability. HDV was launched on Mar 29, 2011 and is managed by BlackRock.

