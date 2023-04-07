Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC Boosts Stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VSS)

Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC grew its stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VSS – Get Rating) by 12.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 98,026 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 10,666 shares during the period. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF accounts for 2.0% of Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 17th biggest position. Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC owned 0.13% of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF worth $10,078,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Align Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Robinson Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF in the third quarter worth $37,000. Private Ocean LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF in the third quarter worth $57,000. Phocas Financial Corp. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter worth $59,000. Finally, Sage Mountain Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF in the second quarter worth $83,000.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF Price Performance

Shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF stock opened at $108.88 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $108.75 and a 200 day moving average price of $104.14. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $89.03 and a 1 year high of $123.22. The stock has a market cap of $8.14 billion, a PE ratio of 10.20 and a beta of 0.99.

About Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The fund invests in securities of foreign issuers. The Fund investment objective is to track the performance of the FTSE Global Small Cap ex US Index, which measures the investment return of stocks of international small-cap companies.

