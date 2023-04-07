Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC Decreases Stock Position in Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF)

Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC cut its holdings in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF – Get Rating) by 7.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 191,275 shares of the company’s stock after selling 15,358 shares during the period. Schwab International Equity ETF accounts for 1.2% of Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 26th biggest holding. Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC’s holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF were worth $6,161,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of SCHF. Global Strategic Investment Solutions LLC raised its holdings in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 98.4% during the third quarter. Global Strategic Investment Solutions LLC now owns 20,823,531 shares of the company’s stock worth $585,766,000 after purchasing an additional 10,329,312 shares during the last quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC grew its position in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 10.1% in the first quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 46,975,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,724,928,000 after purchasing an additional 4,291,284 shares during the period. Personal Capital Advisors Corp grew its position in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 6.3% in the third quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp now owns 70,930,204 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,995,267,000 after purchasing an additional 4,193,265 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Schwab International Equity ETF by 23.7% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 15,122,056 shares of the company’s stock worth $425,383,000 after acquiring an additional 2,897,360 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Resources Investment Advisors LLC. boosted its position in Schwab International Equity ETF by 4,192.3% during the third quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 2,835,269 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,756,000 after acquiring an additional 2,769,214 shares during the last quarter.

Get Schwab International Equity ETF alerts:

Schwab International Equity ETF Trading Up 0.3 %

SCHF opened at $34.98 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.88 billion, a PE ratio of 11.88 and a beta of 0.87. Schwab International Equity ETF has a twelve month low of $27.40 and a twelve month high of $36.53. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $34.35 and its 200 day moving average price is $32.55.

Schwab International Equity ETF Profile

Schwab Strategic Trust (the Trust) is an open-end management investment company. The Trust’s portfolio of funds include Schwab U.S. REIT ETF, Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF, Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab International Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab International Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.