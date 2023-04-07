Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC Has $2.09 Million Stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG)

Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC decreased its stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG – Get Rating) by 26.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 21,500 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,858 shares during the quarter. Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC’s holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $2,085,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $77,000. PDS Planning Inc lifted its stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. PDS Planning Inc now owns 391,384 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,960,000 after buying an additional 13,618 shares during the period. Ballast Advisors LLC lifted its stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 12.2% in the fourth quarter. Ballast Advisors LLC now owns 137,527 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,339,000 after buying an additional 14,905 shares during the period. Bigelow Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 52.6% during the fourth quarter. Bigelow Investment Advisors LLC now owns 22,316 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,164,000 after purchasing an additional 7,692 shares during the period. Finally, Greenup Street Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 15.6% during the fourth quarter. Greenup Street Wealth Management LLC now owns 61,007 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,917,000 after purchasing an additional 8,228 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.07% of the company’s stock.

iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Stock Down 0.1 %

NYSEARCA AGG opened at $100.44 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $98.68 and its 200-day moving average is $97.81. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a one year low of $93.20 and a one year high of $105.51.

iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Company Profile

IShares are index funds that are bought and sold like common stocks on national securities exchanges as well as certain foreign exchanges. iShares are attractive because of their relatively low cost, tax efficiency and trading flexibility. Investors can purchase and sell shares through any brokerage firm, financial advisor, or online broker, and hold the funds in any type of brokerage account.

