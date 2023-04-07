Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC Has $3.07 Million Position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Get Rating) by 3.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 16,030 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 512 shares during the quarter. Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $3,065,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of VTI. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. raised its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 4.8% during the first quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 12,608 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,870,000 after acquiring an additional 581 shares in the last quarter. First Western Trust Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the first quarter valued at $362,000. Parkwood LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 0.7% in the first quarter. Parkwood LLC now owns 398,899 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,817,000 after buying an additional 2,829 shares in the last quarter. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the first quarter valued at $439,000. Finally, AJ Wealth Strategies LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 3.9% in the first quarter. AJ Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 124,588 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,365,000 after buying an additional 4,720 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:VTI opened at $203.20 on Friday. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a twelve month low of $174.84 and a twelve month high of $226.68. The firm has a market cap of $278.38 billion, a PE ratio of 18.80 and a beta of 1.02. The business has a fifty day moving average of $201.59 and a 200-day moving average of $195.97.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

