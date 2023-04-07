Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC Makes New Investment in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX)

Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 2,468 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $257,000.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Regal Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Phillips 66 during the third quarter worth $310,000. PFG Advisors increased its position in Phillips 66 by 42.4% during the third quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 5,243 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $423,000 after buying an additional 1,560 shares in the last quarter. Intrua Financial LLC increased its position in Phillips 66 by 20.5% during the fourth quarter. Intrua Financial LLC now owns 8,781 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $917,000 after buying an additional 1,492 shares in the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its position in Phillips 66 by 2.4% during the third quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 1,098,922 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $88,704,000 after buying an additional 25,603 shares in the last quarter. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Phillips 66 by 1,218.7% in the third quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 40,589 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $245,000 after purchasing an additional 37,511 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.76% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Gregory Hayes acquired 10,250 shares of Phillips 66 stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 2nd. The shares were bought at an average price of $97.75 per share, for a total transaction of $1,001,937.50. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 14,299 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,397,727.25. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.74% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Phillips 66 Trading Down 1.5 %

PSX has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Phillips 66 from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 20th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on Phillips 66 from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 13th. UBS Group initiated coverage on Phillips 66 in a research report on Wednesday, March 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $139.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com raised Phillips 66 from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Phillips 66 from $112.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 28th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $121.80.

Shares of PSX opened at $102.84 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $100.80 and its two-hundred day moving average is $100.53. The stock has a market cap of $47.71 billion, a PE ratio of 4.48, a P/E/G ratio of 0.33 and a beta of 1.38. Phillips 66 has a 12 month low of $74.02 and a 12 month high of $113.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 1.17.

Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 31st. The oil and gas company reported $4.00 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.35 by ($0.35). The company had revenue of $40.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $34.30 billion. Phillips 66 had a return on equity of 31.20% and a net margin of 6.27%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.94 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Phillips 66 will post 15.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Phillips 66 Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 21st were paid a dividend of $1.05 per share. This represents a $4.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.08%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 17th. This is a boost from Phillips 66’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.97. Phillips 66’s payout ratio is currently 18.30%.

Phillips 66 Company Profile

Phillips 66 engages in the processing, transportation, storage, and marketing of fuels and other related products. The company operates through the following segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining and Marketing & Specialties. The Midstream segment provides crude oil and refined products transportation, terminaling and processing services, as well as natural gas, natural gas liquids and liquefied petroleum gas transportation, storage, processing and marketing services.

