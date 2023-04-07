Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC Sells 58,058 Shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX)

Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC trimmed its holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX – Get Rating) by 9.0% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 583,781 shares of the company’s stock after selling 58,058 shares during the period. Schwab US Large-Cap ETF accounts for 5.3% of Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF were worth $26,358,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SCHX. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. grew its stake in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 99.3% in the 1st quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 19,669 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,059,000 after acquiring an additional 9,800 shares during the last quarter. Retirement Income Solutions Inc boosted its stake in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 100.0% during the 1st quarter. Retirement Income Solutions Inc now owns 5,196 shares of the company’s stock worth $280,000 after purchasing an additional 2,598 shares during the last quarter. AMI Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 81.4% during the 1st quarter. AMI Investment Management Inc. now owns 180,373 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,713,000 after purchasing an additional 80,966 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 125.3% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 7,078 shares of the company’s stock worth $381,000 after purchasing an additional 3,936 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates boosted its stake in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 91.3% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 58,163 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,132,000 after purchasing an additional 27,760 shares during the last quarter.

Schwab US Large-Cap ETF Price Performance

Schwab US Large-Cap ETF stock opened at $48.23 on Friday. Schwab US Large-Cap ETF has a 12-month low of $41.20 and a 12-month high of $53.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.28 and a beta of 1.01. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $47.57 and its two-hundred day moving average is $46.21.

Schwab US Large-Cap ETF Company Profile

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 1-750 by full market capitalization.

