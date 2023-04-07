KPOP and Korean Entertainment ETF (NYSEARCA:KPOP) Stock Price Up 0%

KPOP and Korean Entertainment ETF (NYSEARCA:KPOP – Get Rating) rose 0% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $19.80 and last traded at $19.62. Approximately 6,683 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 633% from the average daily volume of 912 shares. The stock had previously closed at $19.61.

KPOP and Korean Entertainment ETF Price Performance

The business has a 50-day moving average of $20.73 and a 200-day moving average of $18.82.

About KPOP and Korean Entertainment ETF



The KPOP and Korean Entertainment ETF (KPOP) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the KPOP index. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of Korea-listed stocks that are engaged in the entertainment and interactive media & services industries. KPOP was launched on Aug 31, 2022 and is managed by KP Funds.

Featured Stories

