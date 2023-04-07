Krispy Kreme (NASDAQ:DNUT) Price Target Raised to $18.00

Krispy Kreme (NASDAQ:DNUT – Get Rating) had its price objective hoisted by CL King from $16.00 to $18.00 in a research report released on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. CL King currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on shares of Krispy Kreme from $15.00 to $13.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 20th. HSBC cut their price objective on shares of Krispy Kreme from $15.00 to $14.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 14th. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Krispy Kreme from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $15.00 to $13.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Krispy Kreme from $15.00 to $14.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. Finally, Truist Financial upgraded shares of Krispy Kreme from a hold rating to a buy rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $15.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $14.86.

Krispy Kreme Stock Performance

DNUT opened at $15.03 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $13.63 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $13.21. The company has a quick ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 0.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The company has a market cap of $2.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -150.30, a PEG ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 1.74. Krispy Kreme has a 52-week low of $10.21 and a 52-week high of $16.06.

Krispy Kreme Announces Dividend

Krispy Kreme ( NASDAQ:DNUT Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 15th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $404.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $394.65 million. Krispy Kreme had a negative net margin of 1.02% and a positive return on equity of 1.58%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.05 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Krispy Kreme will post 0.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 26th will be given a dividend of $0.035 per share. This represents a $0.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 25th. Krispy Kreme’s dividend payout ratio is presently -140.00%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Krispy Kreme

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Truist Financial Corp boosted its stake in shares of Krispy Kreme by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 83,648 shares of the company’s stock valued at $863,000 after purchasing an additional 1,636 shares during the period. Point72 Middle East FZE purchased a new position in shares of Krispy Kreme in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $130,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Krispy Kreme in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Krispy Kreme in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $194,000. Finally, Chimera Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Krispy Kreme in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,377,000. 75.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Krispy Kreme Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Krispy Kreme, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates through an omni-channel business model to provide doughnut experiences and produce doughnuts. The company operates through three segments: U.S. and Canada, International, and Market Development. It also produces cookies, brownies, cookie cakes, ice cream, cookie-wiches, and cold milk, as well as doughnut mixes, other ingredients, and doughnut-making equipment.

Featured Articles

