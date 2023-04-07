L.B. Foster (NASDAQ:FSTR) Upgraded to Buy at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of L.B. Foster (NASDAQ:FSTR – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning.

Separately, B. Riley raised their target price on shares of L.B. Foster from $13.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 8th.

Shares of FSTR stock opened at $12.23 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $134.04 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.87 and a beta of 0.98. L.B. Foster has a 12-month low of $9.00 and a 12-month high of $15.96. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $12.13 and a 200-day moving average of $10.94. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 2.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67.

L.B. Foster ( NASDAQ:FSTR Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Monday, March 6th. The basic materials company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by $0.04. The business had revenue of $137.17 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $128.09 million. L.B. Foster had a negative net margin of 9.16% and a positive return on equity of 1.06%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.03) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that L.B. Foster will post 0.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in L.B. Foster stock. Systematic Financial Management LP grew its position in L.B. Foster (NASDAQ:FSTR – Get Rating) by 31.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 102,005 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 24,182 shares during the quarter. Systematic Financial Management LP owned 0.93% of L.B. Foster worth $987,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors own 68.30% of the company’s stock.

L.B. Foster Co engages in providing products and services for the rail industry and solutions to support infrastructure projects. It operates through the following segments: Rail Technologies & Services, Precast and Steel Products & Measurement. The Rail Technologies & Services segment consists of manufacturing and distribution businesses that provide products and services for freight and passenger railroads and industrial companies.

