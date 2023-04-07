Lakeland Bancorp (NASDAQ:LBAI) Price Target Cut to $20.80 by Analysts at Keefe, Bruyette & Woods

Lakeland Bancorp (NASDAQ:LBAI – Get Rating) had its price target decreased by Keefe, Bruyette & Woods from $22.50 to $20.80 in a report published on Thursday, Benzinga reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods currently has a market perform rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on Lakeland Bancorp in a report on Monday. They issued a hold rating on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $18.60.

Lakeland Bancorp Stock Performance

LBAI traded up $0.26 on Thursday, hitting $14.98. 365,881 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 419,290. Lakeland Bancorp has a 52 week low of $13.91 and a 52 week high of $20.02. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $972.05 million, a PE ratio of 9.13 and a beta of 0.82. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $17.98 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $17.83.

Lakeland Bancorp Dividend Announcement

Lakeland Bancorp ( NASDAQ:LBAI Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.01. Lakeland Bancorp had a return on equity of 10.39% and a net margin of 27.14%. The company had revenue of $88.66 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $90.10 million. On average, research analysts predict that Lakeland Bancorp will post 1.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 6th were issued a dividend of $0.145 per share. This represents a $0.58 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 3rd. Lakeland Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is 35.37%.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Brian Gragnolati acquired 4,355 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 15th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $17.15 per share, for a total transaction of $74,688.25. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 28,203 shares in the company, valued at $483,681.45. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Lakeland Bancorp news, Director James E. Hanson II acquired 1,400 shares of Lakeland Bancorp stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 1st. The stock was bought at an average cost of $19.07 per share, for a total transaction of $26,698.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 31,199 shares in the company, valued at approximately $594,964.93. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Brian Gragnolati acquired 4,355 shares of Lakeland Bancorp stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 15th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $17.15 per share, with a total value of $74,688.25. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 28,203 shares in the company, valued at $483,681.45. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 4.72% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Lakeland Bancorp

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its position in Lakeland Bancorp by 128.6% during the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,717 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 966 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in Lakeland Bancorp by 198.2% during the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,801 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 1,197 shares during the last quarter. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Lakeland Bancorp during the third quarter worth approximately $41,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of Lakeland Bancorp during the first quarter worth approximately $48,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Lakeland Bancorp by 335.6% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,197 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 2,463 shares during the period. 57.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Lakeland Bancorp Company Profile

Lakeland Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of lending, depository, and related financial services. Its consumer banking services include checking accounts, savings accounts, interest-bearing checking accounts, money market accounts, certificates of deposit, internet banking, secured and unsecured loans, consumer installment loans, mortgage loans, and safe deposit services.

Featured Articles

