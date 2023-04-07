Lamb Weston (NYSE:LW) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.45 EPS

Lamb Weston (NYSE:LW – Get Rating) released its earnings results on Thursday. The specialty retailer reported $1.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by $0.45, Briefing.com reports. The company had revenue of $1.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.16 billion. Lamb Weston had a return on equity of 107.83% and a net margin of 10.50%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.73 earnings per share. Lamb Weston updated its FY23 guidance to $4.35-4.50 EPS.

Lamb Weston Trading Up 2.6 %

Shares of NYSE:LW opened at $106.86 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $15.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.78, a P/E/G ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 0.53. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $100.25 and its 200-day moving average is $91.34. Lamb Weston has a 52-week low of $60.59 and a 52-week high of $109.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.71, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.96.

Lamb Weston Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 5th will be given a dividend of $0.28 per share. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 4th. Lamb Weston’s payout ratio is 34.36%.

Insider Activity

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Lamb Weston

In other news, CFO Bernadette M. Madarieta sold 6,500 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.40, for a total value of $639,600.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 25,487 shares of the company's stock, valued at $2,507,920.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, VP Gregory W. Jones sold 1,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.49, for a total value of $97,490.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 6,384 shares in the company, valued at $622,376.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 19,434 shares of company stock valued at $1,917,363. 0.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LW. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Lamb Weston by 31.2% during the third quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 4,045 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $313,000 after purchasing an additional 963 shares during the period. Vestcor Inc bought a new position in Lamb Weston in the 4th quarter worth approximately $305,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp bought a new position in Lamb Weston in the 1st quarter worth approximately $255,000. Angeles Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Lamb Weston in the 4th quarter worth approximately $239,000. Finally, Chicago Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Lamb Weston in the 4th quarter worth approximately $221,000. 89.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on LW. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Lamb Weston from $101.00 to $107.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 6th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Lamb Weston in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on Lamb Weston from $97.00 to $107.00 in a report on Thursday. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on Lamb Weston from $90.00 to $107.00 in a report on Friday, January 6th. Finally, Bank of America increased their price objective on Lamb Weston from $105.00 to $115.00 in a report on Friday, January 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Lamb Weston has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $109.00.

Lamb Weston Company Profile

Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc engages in the production, distribution, and marketing of value-added frozen potato products. It operates through the following business segments: Global, Foodservice, Retail, and Other. The Global segment includes branded and private label frozen potato products sold in North America and international markets.

