LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft (FRA:LXS) Trading Down 1%

LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft (FRA:LXS – Get Rating) dropped 1% on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as €37.66 ($40.93) and last traded at €37.73 ($41.01). Approximately 209,673 shares were traded during trading, The stock had previously closed at €38.10 ($41.41).

LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft Stock Down 0.3 %

The stock has a fifty day moving average of €41.85 and a 200 day moving average of €38.71.

LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft Company Profile

(Get Rating)

LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft, a specialty chemicals company, develops, manufactures, and markets chemical intermediates, additives, specialty chemicals, and plastics worldwide. It operates through four segments: Advanced Intermediates, Specialty Additives, Consumer Protection, and Engineering Materials.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.