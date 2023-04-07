Lapides Asset Management LLC Increases Stake in NetApp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP)

Lapides Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in NetApp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP – Get Rating) by 0.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 63,300 shares of the data storage provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. NetApp comprises 2.0% of Lapides Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest position. Lapides Asset Management LLC’s holdings in NetApp were worth $3,802,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in NetApp by 12.6% in the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,321 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $82,000 after acquiring an additional 148 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its position in NetApp by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 3,884 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $240,000 after purchasing an additional 157 shares in the last quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC raised its position in NetApp by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 4,579 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $283,000 after purchasing an additional 187 shares in the last quarter. CI Investments Inc. raised its position in shares of NetApp by 5.4% in the 3rd quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 4,112 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $254,000 after acquiring an additional 212 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. raised its position in shares of NetApp by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 11,655 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $721,000 after acquiring an additional 216 shares in the last quarter. 87.92% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts recently weighed in on NTAP shares. Barclays dropped their target price on NetApp from $71.00 to $67.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on NetApp from $75.00 to $73.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. Loop Capital dropped their price target on NetApp from $67.00 to $65.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 27th. Raymond James dropped their price target on NetApp from $80.00 to $75.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. Finally, Susquehanna dropped their price target on NetApp from $65.00 to $62.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $75.21.

Insider Buying and Selling at NetApp

NetApp Price Performance

In other NetApp news, President Cesar Cernuda sold 18,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.09, for a total transaction of $1,081,620.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now owns 44,829 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,693,774.61. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . In other news, CEO George Kurian sold 2,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.27, for a total value of $144,607.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 144,920 shares in the company, valued at $9,314,008.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, President Cesar Cernuda sold 18,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.09, for a total value of $1,081,620.00. Following the completion of the sale, the president now owns 44,829 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,693,774.61. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 31,500 shares of company stock valued at $1,960,448 over the last quarter. 0.26% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NASDAQ NTAP traded up $0.19 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $63.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,875,847 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,126,311. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.84, a P/E/G ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.19. NetApp, Inc. has a 1-year low of $58.08 and a 1-year high of $80.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.17, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 1.29. The company’s 50-day moving average is $64.61 and its two-hundred day moving average is $65.28.

NetApp (NASDAQ:NTAP – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 22nd. The data storage provider reported $1.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.31 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $1.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.61 billion. NetApp had a return on equity of 103.19% and a net margin of 19.93%. NetApp’s quarterly revenue was down 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.20 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that NetApp, Inc. will post 4.28 EPS for the current year.

NetApp Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 26th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 5th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.17%. NetApp’s payout ratio is currently 34.42%.

About NetApp

NetApp, Inc provides software, systems, and services to manage and share data on-premises, and private and public clouds worldwide. The company offers cloud data services, including NetApp Cloud Volumes Service for AWS, NetApp Cloud Volumes ONTAP, NetApp Cloud Sync, NetApp Cloud Secure, NetApp Cloud Tiering, NetApp SaaS Backup, NetApp Kubernetes Service, and NetApp Cloud Insights.

