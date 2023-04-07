Lapides Asset Management LLC Purchases 96,700 Shares of Hanesbrands Inc. (NYSE:HBI)

Lapides Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Hanesbrands Inc. (NYSE:HBI – Get Rating) by 12.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 856,800 shares of the textile maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 96,700 shares during the quarter. Hanesbrands accounts for 2.9% of Lapides Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest position. Lapides Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Hanesbrands were worth $5,449,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Accurate Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Hanesbrands during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Allworth Financial LP lifted its stake in shares of Hanesbrands by 108.8% during the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 5,195 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 2,707 shares in the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Hanesbrands by 189.7% during the fourth quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 4,815 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 3,153 shares in the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA acquired a new position in shares of Hanesbrands during the second quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, UMB Bank n.a. lifted its stake in shares of Hanesbrands by 106.8% during the fourth quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 5,998 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 3,098 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.87% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. UBS Group reduced their price objective on Hanesbrands from $7.00 to $5.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 29th. StockNews.com started coverage on Hanesbrands in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Barclays boosted their price target on Hanesbrands from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 13th. Citigroup cut their price target on Hanesbrands from $8.00 to $7.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on Hanesbrands from $7.00 to $6.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Hanesbrands has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $9.30.

Hanesbrands stock traded down $0.11 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $4.94. The stock had a trading volume of 5,640,419 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,728,525. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.07. Hanesbrands Inc. has a 12 month low of $4.82 and a 12 month high of $14.90. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $5.68 and a 200 day moving average price of $6.62.

Hanesbrands (NYSE:HBI – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The textile maker reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $1.47 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.47 billion. Hanesbrands had a negative net margin of 2.04% and a positive return on equity of 53.41%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 15.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.44 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Hanesbrands Inc. will post 0.35 EPS for the current year.

Hanesbrands, Inc engages in the business of designing, manufacturing, sourcing, and selling basic apparel such as T-shirts, bras, panties, shape wear, underwear, socks, and activewear. It operates through the following segments: Innerwear, Activewear, and International. The Innerwear segment includes basic apparel including men’s underwear, women’s panties, children’s underwear, and socks, and intimate apparel such as bras, and shape wear.

