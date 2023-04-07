Laurentian Analysts Give Cargojet (TSE:CJT) a C$123.00 Price Target

Laurentian set a C$123.00 price objective on Cargojet (TSE:CJT – Get Rating) in a report published on Monday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has a hold rating on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on CJT. Scotiabank cut their price objective on shares of Cargojet from C$180.00 to C$172.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 7th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on shares of Cargojet from C$140.00 to C$130.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 7th. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price objective on shares of Cargojet from C$175.00 to C$155.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 7th. ATB Capital cut their price objective on shares of Cargojet from C$185.00 to C$150.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 7th. Finally, Cormark cut shares of Cargojet from a buy rating to a market perform rating and cut their price objective for the company from C$175.00 to C$120.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 7th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Cargojet has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of C$161.73.

CJT stock opened at C$105.45 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 85.03, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.79. Cargojet has a one year low of C$103.28 and a one year high of C$173.12. The stock has a market cap of C$1.81 billion, a PE ratio of 10.38 and a beta of 0.90. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of C$117.92 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$121.97.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 5th. Investors of record on Monday, March 20th were paid a $0.286 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 17th. This represents a $1.14 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.08%. Cargojet’s payout ratio is 11.22%.

Cargojet Inc provides time sensitive overnight air cargo services in Canada. Its air cargo business activities include operation of domestic air cargo network services between fourteen cities in North America; and provision of dedicated aircraft to customers on an aircraft, crew, maintenance, and insurance (ACMI) basis operating between points in Canada, North and South America, and Europe.

