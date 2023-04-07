LBG Media (LON:LBG) Trading 1.9% Higher

LBG Media plc (LON:LBG – Get Rating) shares traded up 1.9% on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as GBX 80 ($0.99) and last traded at GBX 79.90 ($0.99). 15,208 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 68% from the average session volume of 47,963 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 78.40 ($0.97).

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 140 ($1.74) price objective on shares of LBG Media in a research report on Wednesday, March 15th.

Get LBG Media alerts:

LBG Media Trading Down 2.5 %

The firm has a market capitalization of £160.81 million and a P/E ratio of 5,550.00. The business’s 50-day moving average is GBX 100.88 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 86.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.31, a current ratio of 5.33 and a quick ratio of 5.33.

LBG Media Company Profile

LBG Media PLC operates an online media publisher worldwide. The company produces articles, celebrity interviews, documentaries, reality shows, political live-streams, and hard-hitting social purpose campaigns. It offers its products through various brands, such as LADbible, a news site; Gamingbible; SPORTbible, a website for sports; UNILAD Adventure; UNILAD Tech; UNILAD; ODDSbible; UNILAD Sound; and Tyla.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for LBG Media Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LBG Media and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.