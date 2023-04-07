Legacy Housing Co. (NASDAQ:LEGH) Chairman Curtis Drew Hodgson Sells 3,260 Shares of Stock

Legacy Housing Co. (NASDAQ:LEGH – Get Rating) Chairman Curtis Drew Hodgson sold 3,260 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.00, for a total value of $74,980.00. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 1,480,326 shares in the company, valued at approximately $34,047,498. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Curtis Drew Hodgson also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, March 20th, Curtis Drew Hodgson sold 13,125 shares of Legacy Housing stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.24, for a total transaction of $278,775.00.

On Monday, March 13th, Curtis Drew Hodgson sold 20,000 shares of Legacy Housing stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.76, for a total transaction of $375,200.00.

On Wednesday, March 8th, Curtis Drew Hodgson sold 8,402 shares of Legacy Housing stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.96, for a total transaction of $167,703.92.

On Monday, March 6th, Curtis Drew Hodgson sold 7,541 shares of Legacy Housing stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total transaction of $150,820.00.

On Monday, February 27th, Curtis Drew Hodgson sold 39,866 shares of Legacy Housing stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.35, for a total transaction of $771,407.10.

On Tuesday, February 21st, Curtis Drew Hodgson sold 134 shares of Legacy Housing stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.20, for a total transaction of $2,706.80.

On Monday, February 13th, Curtis Drew Hodgson sold 20,000 shares of Legacy Housing stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.74, for a total transaction of $394,800.00.

On Monday, February 6th, Curtis Drew Hodgson sold 14,021 shares of Legacy Housing stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.60, for a total transaction of $288,832.60.

On Monday, January 30th, Curtis Drew Hodgson sold 20,000 shares of Legacy Housing stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.25, for a total transaction of $385,000.00.

On Wednesday, January 25th, Curtis Drew Hodgson sold 10,739 shares of Legacy Housing stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.16, for a total transaction of $205,759.24.

Legacy Housing Stock Performance

NASDAQ LEGH opened at $21.43 on Friday. Legacy Housing Co. has a 1 year low of $11.96 and a 1 year high of $23.33. The company has a market capitalization of $522.46 million, a PE ratio of 7.82 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a fifty day moving average of $20.69 and a two-hundred day moving average of $18.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 2.58 and a quick ratio of 1.81.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Legacy Housing

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in LEGH. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Legacy Housing by 28.1% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 24,437 shares of the company’s stock worth $524,000 after buying an additional 5,363 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Legacy Housing by 30.7% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 132,555 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,845,000 after buying an additional 31,109 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Legacy Housing by 9.5% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 460,417 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,880,000 after buying an additional 39,993 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Legacy Housing by 44.8% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 34,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $743,000 after buying an additional 10,713 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Legacy Housing by 3.2% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 142,404 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,056,000 after buying an additional 4,413 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 21.57% of the company’s stock.

Separately, B. Riley upped their price objective on shares of Legacy Housing from $18.00 to $23.00 in a research note on Monday, March 20th.

Legacy Housing Company Profile

Legacy Housing Corp. engages in the selling, building, and financing manufactured homes and tiny houses that are distributed through a network of independent retailers and company-owned stores and are sold directly to manufactured home communities. Its products include tiny homes, singlewide, doublewide, the ultimate home, oilfield/workforce, and park housing.

