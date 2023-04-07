Legacy Housing Co. (NASDAQ:LEGH) Chairman Curtis Drew Hodgson Sells 3,260 Shares of Stock

Legacy Housing Co. (NASDAQ:LEGH – Get Rating) Chairman Curtis Drew Hodgson sold 3,260 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.00, for a total value of $74,980.00. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 1,480,326 shares in the company, valued at approximately $34,047,498. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.
Curtis Drew Hodgson also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Monday, March 20th, Curtis Drew Hodgson sold 13,125 shares of Legacy Housing stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.24, for a total transaction of $278,775.00.
- On Monday, March 13th, Curtis Drew Hodgson sold 20,000 shares of Legacy Housing stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.76, for a total transaction of $375,200.00.
- On Wednesday, March 8th, Curtis Drew Hodgson sold 8,402 shares of Legacy Housing stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.96, for a total transaction of $167,703.92.
- On Monday, March 6th, Curtis Drew Hodgson sold 7,541 shares of Legacy Housing stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total transaction of $150,820.00.
- On Monday, February 27th, Curtis Drew Hodgson sold 39,866 shares of Legacy Housing stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.35, for a total transaction of $771,407.10.
- On Tuesday, February 21st, Curtis Drew Hodgson sold 134 shares of Legacy Housing stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.20, for a total transaction of $2,706.80.
- On Monday, February 13th, Curtis Drew Hodgson sold 20,000 shares of Legacy Housing stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.74, for a total transaction of $394,800.00.
- On Monday, February 6th, Curtis Drew Hodgson sold 14,021 shares of Legacy Housing stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.60, for a total transaction of $288,832.60.
- On Monday, January 30th, Curtis Drew Hodgson sold 20,000 shares of Legacy Housing stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.25, for a total transaction of $385,000.00.
- On Wednesday, January 25th, Curtis Drew Hodgson sold 10,739 shares of Legacy Housing stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.16, for a total transaction of $205,759.24.
Legacy Housing Stock Performance
NASDAQ LEGH opened at $21.43 on Friday. Legacy Housing Co. has a 1 year low of $11.96 and a 1 year high of $23.33. The company has a market capitalization of $522.46 million, a PE ratio of 7.82 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a fifty day moving average of $20.69 and a two-hundred day moving average of $18.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 2.58 and a quick ratio of 1.81.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Legacy Housing
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Separately, B. Riley upped their price objective on shares of Legacy Housing from $18.00 to $23.00 in a research note on Monday, March 20th.
Legacy Housing Company Profile
Legacy Housing Corp. engages in the selling, building, and financing manufactured homes and tiny houses that are distributed through a network of independent retailers and company-owned stores and are sold directly to manufactured home communities. Its products include tiny homes, singlewide, doublewide, the ultimate home, oilfield/workforce, and park housing.
