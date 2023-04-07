Legacy Housing Co. (NASDAQ:LEGH) EVP Kenneth E. Shipley Sells 4,205 Shares

Legacy Housing Co. (NASDAQ:LEGH – Get Rating) EVP Kenneth E. Shipley sold 4,205 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.21, for a total value of $93,393.05. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 3,050,462 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $67,750,761.02. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.
Legacy Housing Stock Down 2.0 %
Shares of LEGH stock traded down $0.43 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $21.43. 22,888 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 39,137. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a current ratio of 2.58. Legacy Housing Co. has a one year low of $11.96 and a one year high of $23.33. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $20.69 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $18.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $522.46 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.82 and a beta of 0.80.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Legacy Housing
Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in Legacy Housing by 264.8% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 2,349 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 1,705 shares during the last quarter. Capital Impact Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Legacy Housing by 48.8% in the third quarter. Capital Impact Advisors LLC now owns 2,439 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in shares of Legacy Housing by 102.5% in the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,703 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 1,368 shares during the period. UBS Group AG increased its stake in shares of Legacy Housing by 681.7% in the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,736 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 2,386 shares during the period. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in shares of Legacy Housing during the third quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Institutional investors own 21.57% of the company’s stock.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
About Legacy Housing
Legacy Housing Corp. engages in the selling, building, and financing manufactured homes and tiny houses that are distributed through a network of independent retailers and company-owned stores and are sold directly to manufactured home communities. Its products include tiny homes, singlewide, doublewide, the ultimate home, oilfield/workforce, and park housing.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Legacy Housing (LEGH)
- Costco Sales Disappoint, Markets Are Missing This Upside Driver
- First Republic Bank Is A Speculative Play, Here’s Why
- The WD-40 Company Bottoms With Reversal In Sight
- 3 Low-Cost Stock ETFs That Are Crushing It This Year
- FedEx Takes Flight; Analysts See More Gains Ahead
Receive News & Ratings for Legacy Housing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Legacy Housing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.