LendingClub (NYSE:LC) Given New $10.00 Price Target at Keefe, Bruyette & Woods

LendingClub (NYSE:LC – Get Rating) had its price target lowered by stock analysts at Keefe, Bruyette & Woods from $12.00 to $10.00 in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “market perform” rating on the credit services provider’s stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods’ price target would indicate a potential upside of 48.15% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on LC. Janney Montgomery Scott lowered shares of LendingClub from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $10.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of LendingClub from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, March 30th. Finally, Maxim Group decreased their price target on shares of LendingClub from $20.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $14.00.

Get LendingClub alerts:

LendingClub Stock Performance

LendingClub stock traded up $0.04 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $6.75. 1,529,220 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,315,950. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 0.91. LendingClub has a 12 month low of $6.52 and a 12 month high of $17.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $719.35 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 1.95. The business has a 50 day moving average of $8.58 and a two-hundred day moving average of $9.67.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

LendingClub ( NYSE:LC Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 25th. The credit services provider reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $262.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $258.37 million. LendingClub had a net margin of 24.40% and a return on equity of 13.75%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.80 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that LendingClub will post 0.52 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in LendingClub by 11.8% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,111,119 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $144,878,000 after buying an additional 1,381,527 shares during the last quarter. Rubric Capital Management LP boosted its stake in LendingClub by 34.4% in the 3rd quarter. Rubric Capital Management LP now owns 4,861,192 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $53,716,000 after purchasing an additional 1,243,889 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in LendingClub by 40.4% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,519,838 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $22,172,000 after acquiring an additional 725,484 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in LendingClub by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,317,131 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $25,604,000 after acquiring an additional 31,451 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harspring Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in LendingClub by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Harspring Capital Management LLC now owns 2,191,500 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $19,285,000 after acquiring an additional 31,500 shares in the last quarter. 81.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About LendingClub

(Get Rating)

LendingClub Corp. engages in an online marketplace that facilitates loans to borrowers and investments. It operates through the LendingClub Bank and LendingClub Corporation (Parent Only) segments. The LendingClub Bank segment offers a full complement of financial products and solutions, including loans, leases and deposits.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for LendingClub Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LendingClub and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.