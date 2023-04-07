Leonard Rickey Investment Advisors P.L.L.C. Boosts Stock Position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

Leonard Rickey Investment Advisors P.L.L.C. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Get Rating) by 1.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,761 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 65 shares during the quarter. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF accounts for about 0.6% of Leonard Rickey Investment Advisors P.L.L.C.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest holding. Leonard Rickey Investment Advisors P.L.L.C.’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $1,322,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 0.6% during the first quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 5,138 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,133,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares during the last quarter. Procyon Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. Procyon Advisors LLC now owns 1,484 shares of the company’s stock valued at $488,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the period. Kingsbury Capital Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. Kingsbury Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 897 shares of the company’s stock worth $295,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. SOL Capital Management CO increased its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. SOL Capital Management CO now owns 1,349 shares of the company’s stock valued at $474,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the period. Finally, Key Client Fiduciary Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. Key Client Fiduciary Advisors LLC now owns 1,283 shares of the company’s stock worth $421,000 after buying an additional 32 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard S&P 500 ETF alerts:

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Trading Up 0.4 %

VOO traded up $1.43 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $375.95. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,076,223 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,919,743. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $319.87 and a fifty-two week high of $414.30. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $369.52 and a 200 day simple moving average of $359.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $280.59 billion, a PE ratio of 19.80 and a beta of 1.00.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Company Profile

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VOO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard S&P 500 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.