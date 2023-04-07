Levi Strauss & Co. (NYSE:LEVI) Updates FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

Levi Strauss & Co. (NYSE:LEVI – Get Rating) updated its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Friday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $1.30-$1.40 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $1.33. The company issued revenue guidance of $6.30 billion-$6.40 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $6.31 billion.

Several equities analysts have commented on LEVI shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Levi Strauss & Co. from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and cut their price objective for the company from $19.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Monday, January 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Levi Strauss & Co. from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Levi Strauss & Co. from a buy rating to a neutral rating and cut their target price for the company from $18.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Monday, December 12th. Telsey Advisory Group reissued an outperform rating and set a $24.00 target price on shares of Levi Strauss & Co. in a research report on Thursday, March 30th. Finally, Bank of America dropped their target price on Levi Strauss & Co. from $18.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Friday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $20.27.

Shares of LEVI stock traded down $2.89 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $15.14. 20,450,487 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,202,890. Levi Strauss & Co. has a fifty-two week low of $13.57 and a fifty-two week high of $20.49. The company has a market cap of $5.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.74, a P/E/G ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $17.42 and its 200-day moving average is $16.37.

Levi Strauss & Co. ( NYSE:LEVI Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 6th. The blue-jean maker reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $1.69 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.61 billion. Levi Strauss & Co. had a net margin of 9.23% and a return on equity of 33.62%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.46 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Levi Strauss & Co. will post 1.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 18th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 3rd. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.17%. Levi Strauss & Co.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.04%.

In related news, insider Lisa Stirling sold 5,017 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.04, for a total transaction of $90,506.68. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 28,485 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $513,869.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 3.77% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Marshall Wace LLP increased its holdings in Levi Strauss & Co. by 724.6% in the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,574,260 shares of the blue-jean maker’s stock worth $24,433,000 after acquiring an additional 1,383,339 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its holdings in Levi Strauss & Co. by 20.5% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 6,365,036 shares of the blue-jean maker’s stock worth $125,773,000 after acquiring an additional 1,084,969 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP boosted its holdings in Levi Strauss & Co. by 490.5% in the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 452,665 shares of the blue-jean maker’s stock worth $6,550,000 after buying an additional 376,007 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Levi Strauss & Co. by 22.0% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,596,412 shares of the blue-jean maker’s stock worth $24,776,000 after buying an additional 287,506 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in Levi Strauss & Co. by 56.0% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 489,271 shares of the blue-jean maker’s stock worth $7,985,000 after buying an additional 175,696 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 18.76% of the company’s stock.

Levi Strauss & Co engages in the design, marketing, and sale of apparel products. The company offers jeans, casual and dress pants, tops, shorts, skirts, jackets, footwear, and related accessories. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, and Asia. The company was founded by Levi Strauss in 1853 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

