LifeSpeak (OTC:LSPKF) Cut to Market Perform at Cormark

Cormark cut shares of LifeSpeak (OTC:LSPKF – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a market perform rating in a report published on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on LSPKF. TD Securities dropped their price objective on LifeSpeak from C$1.05 to C$0.90 in a report on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on LifeSpeak from C$1.40 to C$0.80 in a report on Monday.

LifeSpeak Stock Performance

LSPKF opened at C$0.55 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of C$0.65 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$0.92. LifeSpeak has a 1 year low of C$0.55 and a 1 year high of C$2.01.

About LifeSpeak

LifeSpeak Inc provides software-as-a-service solutions for digital mental, physical and total wellbeing resources for mid and enterprise-sized organizations in Canada and internationally. The company offers digital educational resources, such as easily consumable videos, podcasts, and tailored articles for depression, stress management, and financial health; and on-demand workout library, automated, and live sessions in areas, including general fitness, mindfulness, cardio, strength, yoga, pre-natal, Pilates, and others.

