LifeSpeak (TSE:LSPK) Given New C$0.80 Price Target at Royal Bank of Canada

LifeSpeak (TSE:LSPK – Get Rating) had its target price decreased by Royal Bank of Canada from C$1.40 to C$0.80 in a research report report published on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. Royal Bank of Canada currently has a sector perform rating on the stock.

Separately, TD Securities cut their target price on shares of LifeSpeak from C$1.05 to C$0.90 and set a hold rating on the stock in a report on Monday.

Get LifeSpeak alerts:

LifeSpeak Stock Performance

Shares of TSE LSPK opened at C$0.54 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 142.56. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is C$0.73 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$1.22. LifeSpeak has a 52-week low of C$0.50 and a 52-week high of C$6.85. The stock has a market capitalization of C$27.49 million and a P/E ratio of -0.87.

LifeSpeak Company Profile

LifeSpeak Inc provides software-as-a-service solutions for digital mental, physical and total wellbeing resources for mid and enterprise-sized organizations in Canada and internationally. The company offers digital educational resources, such as easily consumable videos, podcasts, and tailored articles for depression, stress management, and financial health; and on-demand workout library, automated, and live sessions in areas, including general fitness, mindfulness, cardio, strength, yoga, pre-natal, Pilates, and others.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for LifeSpeak Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LifeSpeak and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.