Lindsell Train Ltd Has $257.01 Million Stock Position in Manchester United plc (NYSE:MANU)

Lindsell Train Ltd increased its holdings in Manchester United plc (NYSE:MANU – Get Rating) by 0.9% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 11,018,676 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 93,500 shares during the period. Manchester United comprises about 4.9% of Lindsell Train Ltd’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest holding. Lindsell Train Ltd owned 0.07% of Manchester United worth $257,011,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of MANU. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Manchester United by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 1,105,734 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,453,000 after buying an additional 19,918 shares in the last quarter. Connable Office Inc. bought a new stake in Manchester United in the 4th quarter worth approximately $665,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new stake in Manchester United in the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in Manchester United by 40.1% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 193,873 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,574,000 after acquiring an additional 55,467 shares during the last quarter. Finally, River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP increased its stake in Manchester United by 40.7% in the 3rd quarter. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP now owns 52,780 shares of the company’s stock worth $700,000 after acquiring an additional 15,280 shares during the last quarter. 93.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE MANU traded up $0.23 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $21.69. 886,318 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,246,141. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.88, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a current ratio of 0.40. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $22.57 and its 200 day moving average price is $19.40. Manchester United plc has a 12 month low of $10.41 and a 12 month high of $27.34.

MANU has been the topic of a number of research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded Manchester United from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, December 9th. StockNews.com raised Manchester United to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, March 27th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Manchester United from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 29th.

Manchester United Plc engages in the operation of a professional football club. It operates through the following business segments: Commercial, Broadcasting, and Matchday. The Commercial segment engages in sponsorship, retail, merchandising, apparel and product licensing, and new media and mobile. The Broadcasting segment involves in the distribution and broadcasting of live football content directly and indirectly through increased global exposure for their commercial partners.

