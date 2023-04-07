Liquity (LQTY) 24 Hour Volume Reaches $44.49 Million

Liquity (LQTY) traded down 4.5% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 10:00 AM ET on April 7th. One Liquity token can currently be purchased for about $2.38 or 0.00008514 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, Liquity has traded up 12.1% against the dollar. Liquity has a total market capitalization of $217.91 million and approximately $44.49 million worth of Liquity was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About Liquity

Liquity’s launch date was October 15th, 2020. Liquity’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 91,630,773 tokens. The official website for Liquity is www.liquity.org. The official message board for Liquity is medium.com/liquity. Liquity’s official Twitter account is @liquityprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Liquity is https://reddit.com/r/Liquity and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Liquity Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Liquity is a decentralized borrowing protocol that allows users to take out interest-free loans using Ether as collateral. The loans are paid out in a USD-pegged stablecoin called LUSD, and borrowers must maintain a minimum collateral ratio of 110%. Loans are secured by a Stability Pool containing LUSD and by fellow borrowers acting as guarantors. Liquity is a non-custodial, immutable, and governance-free protocol. LUSD can be redeemed at any time against the underlying collateral. LQTY is the secondary token issued by Liquity, capturing fee revenue and incentivizing early adopters and frontends, with a total supply cap of 100,000,000 tokens. For more information on LQTY, see LQTY Rewards and Distribution.”

