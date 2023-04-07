Lisk Price Up 14.6% Over Last 7 Days (LSK)

Lisk (LSK) traded up 7.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on April 6th. One Lisk coin can now be purchased for about $1.19 or 0.00004229 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, Lisk has traded 14.6% higher against the U.S. dollar. Lisk has a total market capitalization of $166.78 million and approximately $19.25 million worth of Lisk was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Lisk alerts:

Belrium (BEL) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.70 or 0.00009631 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0661 or 0.00000236 BTC.

EOS (EOS) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.22 or 0.00004351 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.13 or 0.00004046 BTC.

Terra Classic (LUNC) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

BitTorrent-New (BTT) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.28 or 0.00004556 BTC.

aelf (ELF) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00001170 BTC.

USDX [Kava] (USDX) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00002948 BTC.

Ark (ARK) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00001312 BTC.

Lisk Coin Profile

Lisk (LSK) is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the DPoS hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was May 24th, 2016. Lisk’s total supply is 144,818,773 coins and its circulating supply is 140,652,631 coins. Lisk’s official website is lisk.com. Lisk’s official Twitter account is @liskhq and its Facebook page is accessible here. Lisk’s official message board is lisk.com/blog. The Reddit community for Lisk is https://reddit.com/r/lisk and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Lisk Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Lisk is a cryptocurrency and decentralized application platform that operates on a highly efficient Delegated-Proof-of-Stake consensus model secured by 101 elected delegates. The platform allows for the deployment, distribution, and monetization of decentralized apps and custom blockchains. The inflation rate is 5 LISK per block and will decrease by 1 every year until it reaches 1 LISK per block. Lisk has partnered with Microsoft to integrate into its Azure Blockchain as a Service, allowing developers to develop and deploy Lisk blockchain applications using Microsoft’s cloud computing platform.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Lisk directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Lisk should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Lisk using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Lisk Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Lisk and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.