Lisk Tops One Day Volume of $14.29 Million (LSK)

Lisk (LSK) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on April 7th. In the last seven days, Lisk has traded up 5.8% against the dollar. One Lisk coin can currently be bought for about $1.12 or 0.00004006 BTC on popular exchanges. Lisk has a total market capitalization of $157.32 million and approximately $14.29 million worth of Lisk was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Belrium (BEL) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.69 or 0.00009651 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0662 or 0.00000237 BTC.

EOS (EOS) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.20 or 0.00004306 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.09 or 0.00003921 BTC.

Terra Classic (LUNC) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

BitTorrent-New (BTT) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.27 or 0.00004535 BTC.

aelf (ELF) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00001124 BTC.

USDX [Kava] (USDX) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00002956 BTC.

Ark (ARK) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00001281 BTC.

About Lisk

LSK is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the DPoS hashing algorithm. It launched on May 24th, 2016. Lisk’s total supply is 144,818,773 coins and its circulating supply is 140,657,514 coins. Lisk’s official message board is lisk.com/blog. Lisk’s official Twitter account is @liskhq and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Lisk is https://reddit.com/r/lisk and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Lisk’s official website is lisk.com.

Lisk Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Lisk is a cryptocurrency and decentralized application platform that operates on a highly efficient Delegated-Proof-of-Stake consensus model secured by 101 elected delegates. The platform allows for the deployment, distribution, and monetization of decentralized apps and custom blockchains. The inflation rate is 5 LISK per block and will decrease by 1 every year until it reaches 1 LISK per block. Lisk has partnered with Microsoft to integrate into its Azure Blockchain as a Service, allowing developers to develop and deploy Lisk blockchain applications using Microsoft’s cloud computing platform.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Lisk directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Lisk should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Lisk using one of the exchanges listed above.

