Lloyds Banking Group plc (NYSE:LYG) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Lloyds Banking Group plc (NYSE:LYG – Get Rating) have been given a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” by the eleven brokerages that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $62.67.

LYG has been the topic of several recent research reports. Berenberg Bank lifted their price objective on shares of Lloyds Banking Group from GBX 55 ($0.68) to GBX 58 ($0.72) in a research note on Friday, February 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Lloyds Banking Group from GBX 58 ($0.72) to GBX 61 ($0.76) in a research report on Monday, February 27th. Barclays upgraded shares of Lloyds Banking Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 6th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Lloyds Banking Group in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Lloyds Banking Group from GBX 58 ($0.72) to GBX 60 ($0.75) in a report on Wednesday, January 11th.

Institutional Trading of Lloyds Banking Group

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Childress Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Lloyds Banking Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Lloyds Banking Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Great Diamond Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Lloyds Banking Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. bought a new position in shares of Lloyds Banking Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Finally, Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. bought a new position in shares of Lloyds Banking Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. 2.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Lloyds Banking Group Stock Performance

Lloyds Banking Group Increases Dividend

Shares of LYG opened at $2.39 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $2.43 and its 200-day moving average is $2.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $40.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.46, a P/E/G ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 1.47. Lloyds Banking Group has a 12-month low of $1.70 and a 12-month high of $2.63.

The firm also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 14th will be paid a $0.076 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 13th. This is a boost from Lloyds Banking Group’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.04. This represents a yield of 5%. Lloyds Banking Group’s payout ratio is 18.92%.

About Lloyds Banking Group

(Get Rating)

Lloyds Banking Group Plc is a financial services company, which engages in the provision of banking and financial services. It operates through the following segments: Retail, Commercial Banking, Insurance and Wealth, and Other. The Retail segment offers broad range of financial service products, including current accounts, savings, mortgages, motor finance and unsecured consumer lending to personal, and small business customers.

Featured Stories

