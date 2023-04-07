Logansport Financial (OTCMKTS:LOGN) & Catalyst Bancorp (NASDAQ:CLST) Critical Analysis

Logansport Financial (OTCMKTS:LOGN – Get Rating) and Catalyst Bancorp (NASDAQ:CLST – Get Rating) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, analyst recommendations, dividends, valuation, risk, profitability and institutional ownership.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and price targets for Logansport Financial and Catalyst Bancorp, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Logansport Financial 0 0 0 0 N/A Catalyst Bancorp 0 0 0 0 N/A

Risk & Volatility

Valuation and Earnings

Logansport Financial has a beta of 0.34, indicating that its share price is 66% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Catalyst Bancorp has a beta of -0.01, indicating that its share price is 101% less volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares Logansport Financial and Catalyst Bancorp’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Logansport Financial $10.74 million 2.25 $3.16 million $5.18 7.66 Catalyst Bancorp $9.19 million 6.36 $180,000.00 $0.05 231.05

Logansport Financial has higher revenue and earnings than Catalyst Bancorp. Logansport Financial is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Catalyst Bancorp, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

20.0% of Catalyst Bancorp shares are owned by institutional investors. 17.4% of Logansport Financial shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 3.6% of Catalyst Bancorp shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Logansport Financial and Catalyst Bancorp’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Logansport Financial 29.82% N/A N/A Catalyst Bancorp 2.14% 0.22% 0.07%

Summary

Logansport Financial beats Catalyst Bancorp on 6 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Logansport Financial

Logansport Financial Corp. operates as a bank holding company for Logansport Savings Bank. It provides banking and financial services to individual and corporate customers. It offers services under the following categories: Personal Banking, Personal Lending and Business Banking. The company was founded in 1925 and is headquartered in Logansport, IN.

About Catalyst Bancorp

Catalyst Bancorp, Inc. operates as a holding company for Catalyst Bank that provides commercial and retail banking products. The company accepts various deposit products, including savings accounts, demand and NOW accounts, money market accounts, and certificates of deposit. It also offers single-family residential first mortgage loans, commercial real estate mortgage loans, multi-family residential mortgage loans, commercial and industrial loans, construction and land loans, consumer loans, and other loans. In addition, the company invests in various types of securities comprising mortgage-backed securities, the U.S. treasury obligations, securities of various federal agencies and of state and municipal governments, certificates of deposit at federally insured banks and savings institutions, and federal funds. It operates through six full-service branches located in Carencro, Eunice, Lafayette, Opelousas, and Port Barre. The company was founded in 1922 and is headquartered in Opelousas, Louisiana.

