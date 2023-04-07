LooksRare (LOOKS) Trading 0.9% Lower Over Last Week

LooksRare (LOOKS) traded up 3.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on April 7th. Over the last week, LooksRare has traded 0.9% lower against the U.S. dollar. One LooksRare token can now be purchased for about $0.15 or 0.00000529 BTC on popular exchanges. LooksRare has a total market capitalization of $69.42 million and approximately $8.10 million worth of LooksRare was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About LooksRare

LooksRare was first traded on December 20th, 2021. LooksRare’s total supply is 622,247,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 469,539,052 tokens. LooksRare’s official Twitter account is @looksrare and its Facebook page is accessible here. LooksRare’s official website is looksrare.org.

According to CryptoCompare, “LooksRare is the community-first NFT marketplace that actively rewards traders, collectors and creators for participating.

LOOKS is the token powering LooksRare, the community-focused NFT marketplace that actively rewards traders and creators for participating.”

Buying and Selling LooksRare

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as LooksRare directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire LooksRare should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase LooksRare using one of the exchanges listed above.

