LTC Properties, Inc. (LTC) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.19 on June 30th

LTC Properties, Inc. (NYSE:LTC – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, April 5th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Thursday, June 22nd will be given a dividend of 0.19 per share by the real estate investment trust on Friday, June 30th. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.70%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 21st.
LTC Properties has increased its dividend payment by an average of 7.7% per year over the last three years. LTC Properties has a payout ratio of 120.6% meaning the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Analysts expect LTC Properties to earn $2.82 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.28 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 80.9%.
LTC Properties Trading Up 0.8 %
NYSE LTC opened at $34.02 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $35.61 and a 200 day simple moving average of $37.05. The company has a market capitalization of $1.41 billion, a PE ratio of 13.72 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a current ratio of 13.87, a quick ratio of 13.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. LTC Properties has a 12 month low of $31.90 and a 12 month high of $45.49.
A number of research firms have issued reports on LTC. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on LTC Properties from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. StockNews.com began coverage on LTC Properties in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on LTC Properties from $37.00 to $36.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut LTC Properties from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $38.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, December 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $39.86.
LTC Properties, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in managing seniors housing and health care properties. It operates through the Texas, Michigan, Florida, Wisconsin, Colorado, and Remaining States geographic segments. The company was founded by Andre C. Dimitriadis on May 12, 1992 and is headquartered in Westlake Village, CA.
