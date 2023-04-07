LTC Properties, Inc. (LTC) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.19 on June 30th

LTC Properties, Inc. (NYSE:LTC – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, April 5th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Thursday, June 22nd will be given a dividend of 0.19 per share by the real estate investment trust on Friday, June 30th. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.70%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 21st.

LTC Properties has increased its dividend payment by an average of 7.7% per year over the last three years. LTC Properties has a payout ratio of 120.6% meaning the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Analysts expect LTC Properties to earn $2.82 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.28 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 80.9%.

Get LTC Properties alerts:

LTC Properties Trading Up 0.8 %

NYSE LTC opened at $34.02 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $35.61 and a 200 day simple moving average of $37.05. The company has a market capitalization of $1.41 billion, a PE ratio of 13.72 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a current ratio of 13.87, a quick ratio of 13.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. LTC Properties has a 12 month low of $31.90 and a 12 month high of $45.49.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On LTC Properties

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in LTC Properties by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,551,223 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $245,344,000 after acquiring an additional 124,823 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of LTC Properties by 5.9% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,741,901 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $143,652,000 after purchasing an additional 208,011 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in LTC Properties by 5.0% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 834,612 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $29,653,000 after acquiring an additional 39,602 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in shares of LTC Properties by 20.3% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 626,109 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $24,037,000 after buying an additional 105,704 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of LTC Properties by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 593,429 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $21,085,000 after buying an additional 8,304 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.68% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have issued reports on LTC. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on LTC Properties from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. StockNews.com began coverage on LTC Properties in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on LTC Properties from $37.00 to $36.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut LTC Properties from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $38.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, December 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $39.86.

LTC Properties Company Profile

(Get Rating)

LTC Properties, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in managing seniors housing and health care properties. It operates through the Texas, Michigan, Florida, Wisconsin, Colorado, and Remaining States geographic segments. The company was founded by Andre C. Dimitriadis on May 12, 1992 and is headquartered in Westlake Village, CA.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for LTC Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LTC Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.