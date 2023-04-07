LTC Properties (NYSE:LTC) Price Target Cut to $36.00

LTC Properties (NYSE:LTC – Get Rating) had its price objective trimmed by Credit Suisse Group from $37.00 to $36.00 in a report issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

LTC has been the subject of several other research reports. BMO Capital Markets downgraded LTC Properties from a market perform rating to an underperform rating and set a $38.00 price target for the company. in a report on Friday, December 16th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on LTC Properties in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a hold rating for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on LTC Properties from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $39.86.

LTC Properties Trading Up 0.8 %

Shares of LTC Properties stock opened at $34.02 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $35.61 and a 200 day simple moving average of $37.05. LTC Properties has a 12-month low of $31.90 and a 12-month high of $45.49. The company has a market capitalization of $1.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.72 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a current ratio of 13.87, a quick ratio of 13.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90.

LTC Properties Announces Dividend

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 22nd will be paid a $0.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 21st. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.70%. LTC Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 91.94%.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of LTC. State Street Corp grew its stake in LTC Properties by 27.2% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,533,890 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $135,949,000 after purchasing an additional 755,055 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in LTC Properties in the 4th quarter worth about $14,137,000. Wellington Management Group LLP purchased a new stake in LTC Properties in the 1st quarter worth about $10,505,000. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. purchased a new stake in LTC Properties in the 3rd quarter worth about $9,956,000. Finally, Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in LTC Properties in the 1st quarter worth about $9,948,000. Institutional investors own 72.68% of the company’s stock.

About LTC Properties

(Get Rating)

LTC Properties, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in managing seniors housing and health care properties. It operates through the Texas, Michigan, Florida, Wisconsin, Colorado, and Remaining States geographic segments. The company was founded by Andre C. Dimitriadis on May 12, 1992 and is headquartered in Westlake Village, CA.

Recommended Stories

