MacroGenics, Inc. Expected to Earn Q1 2023 Earnings of $1.44 Per Share (NASDAQ:MGNX)

MacroGenics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGNX – Get Rating) – Analysts at HC Wainwright lifted their Q1 2023 earnings per share estimates for MacroGenics in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, April 3rd. HC Wainwright analyst R. Burns now forecasts that the biopharmaceutical company will post earnings of $1.44 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $1.20. HC Wainwright currently has a “Buy” rating and a $14.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for MacroGenics’ current full-year earnings is ($0.50) per share. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for MacroGenics’ FY2023 earnings at $0.08 EPS.

A number of other analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Guggenheim restated a “neutral” rating on shares of MacroGenics in a research report on Friday, March 17th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on MacroGenics from $7.00 to $8.00 in a research report on Monday, March 20th. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and issued a $8.00 price target on shares of MacroGenics in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. BTIG Research boosted their price target on MacroGenics from $6.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 21st. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on MacroGenics in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $11.20.

MacroGenics Trading Down 0.1 %

Institutional Investors Weigh In On MacroGenics

MGNX opened at $7.34 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $453.90 million, a PE ratio of -3.78 and a beta of 2.00. MacroGenics has a 1 year low of $2.13 and a 1 year high of $9.85. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $6.26 and its 200-day simple moving average is $5.64.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MGNX. Swiss National Bank increased its holdings in MacroGenics by 7.6% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 115,800 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,020,000 after purchasing an additional 8,200 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in MacroGenics by 195.5% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 283,760 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,500,000 after purchasing an additional 187,724 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in MacroGenics in the first quarter valued at about $329,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in MacroGenics by 58.3% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 33,326 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $294,000 after purchasing an additional 12,267 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in MacroGenics by 2.2% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,032,239 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $35,524,000 after purchasing an additional 86,061 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.63% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at MacroGenics

In other news, VP Jeffrey Stuart Peters sold 5,372 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.03, for a total transaction of $32,393.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, VP Jeffrey Stuart Peters sold 5,372 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.03, for a total transaction of $32,393.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Target N. V. Biotech bought 500,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 14th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $5.07 per share, with a total value of $2,535,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 9,579,963 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $48,570,412.41. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 7.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About MacroGenics

MacroGenics, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of antibody-based therapeutics for the treatment of cancer. Its product pipeline includes Margetuximab, Flotetuzumab, Retifanlimab, Enoblituzumab, Tebotelimab, MGC018, MGD019, IMGC936, and MGD014 for infectious diseases.

