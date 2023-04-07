Malvern Bancorp (NASDAQ:MLVF) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Malvern Bancorp (NASDAQ:MLVF – Get Rating) in a report published on Monday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the savings and loans company’s stock.

Malvern Bancorp Trading Up 0.8 %

Shares of MLVF stock opened at $15.00 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $16.92 and a 200-day simple moving average of $16.10. Malvern Bancorp has a 1-year low of $14.11 and a 1-year high of $18.45. The company has a market cap of $114.60 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.67 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 1.12.

Get Malvern Bancorp alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Malvern Bancorp

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. UBS Group AG raised its position in shares of Malvern Bancorp by 28,050.0% in the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,815 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 2,805 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in Malvern Bancorp in the 4th quarter valued at about $90,000. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Malvern Bancorp by 11.8% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 12,306 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $198,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Malvern Bancorp by 5.4% in the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 14,228 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $204,000 after purchasing an additional 726 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gabelli Funds LLC acquired a new position in Malvern Bancorp during the fourth quarter worth $248,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 44.88% of the company’s stock.

About Malvern Bancorp

Malvern Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the ownership and operation of banks. It consists of attracting deposits from businesses and the general public and investing those deposits, together with borrowings and funds generated from operations, in commercial and multi-family real estate loans, one- to four-family residential real estate loans, construction and development loans, commercial business loans, home equity loans, and lines of credit and other consumer loans.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Malvern Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Malvern Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.