Man Group (OTCMKTS:MNGPF) Downgraded by BNP Paribas

BNP Paribas lowered shares of Man Group (OTCMKTS:MNGPF – Get Rating) from a neutral rating to an underperform rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning, Briefing.com reports.

MNGPF has been the topic of several other reports. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Man Group from GBX 321 ($3.99) to GBX 360 ($4.47) in a research note on Wednesday, March 8th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Man Group from GBX 265 ($3.29) to GBX 310 ($3.85) in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd.

Man Group Price Performance

OTCMKTS:MNGPF opened at $2.80 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $3.06 and a 200 day moving average of $2.81. Man Group has a 52 week low of $2.47 and a 52 week high of $3.42.

Man Group Company Profile

Man Group Plc operates as a holding company. It provides investment management services. The company was founded in 1783 and is headquartered in St. Helier, Jersey.

