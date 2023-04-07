Manchester United plc (NYSE:MANU) Stock Position Lifted by Lindsell Train Ltd

Lindsell Train Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Manchester United plc (NYSE:MANU – Get Rating) by 0.9% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 11,018,676 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 93,500 shares during the period. Manchester United comprises about 4.9% of Lindsell Train Ltd’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. Lindsell Train Ltd owned 0.07% of Manchester United worth $257,011,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. raised its stake in Manchester United by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 1,105,734 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,453,000 after purchasing an additional 19,918 shares during the period. Connable Office Inc. bought a new stake in Manchester United during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $665,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new stake in Manchester United during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in Manchester United by 40.1% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 193,873 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,574,000 after purchasing an additional 55,467 shares during the period. Finally, River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP raised its stake in Manchester United by 40.7% during the 3rd quarter. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP now owns 52,780 shares of the company’s stock valued at $700,000 after purchasing an additional 15,280 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 93.82% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:MANU traded up $0.23 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $21.69. The stock had a trading volume of 886,318 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,246,141. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.88, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a current ratio of 0.40. Manchester United plc has a 52 week low of $10.41 and a 52 week high of $27.34. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $22.57 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $19.40.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on MANU. StockNews.com raised Manchester United to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, March 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded Manchester United from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, December 9th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Manchester United from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 29th.

Manchester United Plc engages in the operation of a professional football club. It operates through the following business segments: Commercial, Broadcasting, and Matchday. The Commercial segment engages in sponsorship, retail, merchandising, apparel and product licensing, and new media and mobile. The Broadcasting segment involves in the distribution and broadcasting of live football content directly and indirectly through increased global exposure for their commercial partners.

