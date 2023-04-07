Manning & Napier Group LLC Buys New Holdings in Atlassian Co. (NASDAQ:TEAM)

Manning & Napier Group LLC acquired a new stake in Atlassian Co. (NASDAQ:TEAM – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 114,789 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,771,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Cigna Investments Inc. New raised its stake in shares of Atlassian by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New now owns 1,244 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $233,000 after buying an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Atlassian by 6.0% in the 3rd quarter. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. now owns 1,447 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $305,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. grew its holdings in shares of Atlassian by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 3,707 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $781,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. Wahed Invest LLC grew its holdings in shares of Atlassian by 14.8% in the 2nd quarter. Wahed Invest LLC now owns 713 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $134,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bayesian Capital Management LP grew its holdings in shares of Atlassian by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Bayesian Capital Management LP now owns 6,486 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,366,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.50% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on TEAM. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Atlassian from $140.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their target price on shares of Atlassian from $150.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on shares of Atlassian from $150.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 19th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of Atlassian from $250.00 to $200.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 6th. Finally, Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Atlassian in a report on Thursday, December 15th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $155.00 price objective on the stock. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Atlassian has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $218.11.

In related news, CEO Scott Farquhar sold 8,614 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.64, for a total value of $1,366,524.96. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 501,884 shares in the company, valued at approximately $79,618,877.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . In related news, CFO Joseph Leo Binz sold 2,607 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.83, for a total transaction of $429,711.81. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 70,772 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,665,348.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CEO Scott Farquhar sold 8,614 shares of Atlassian stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.64, for a total transaction of $1,366,524.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 501,884 shares in the company, valued at approximately $79,618,877.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders have sold 272,715 shares of company stock worth $44,002,916. Company insiders own 43.11% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ TEAM opened at $158.54 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $40.63 billion, a PE ratio of -114.88 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73. Atlassian Co. has a 1 year low of $113.86 and a 1 year high of $300.29. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $165.80 and its 200-day moving average is $163.04.

Atlassian (NASDAQ:TEAM – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The technology company reported ($0.59) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.26) by ($0.33). The firm had revenue of $872.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $842.45 million. Atlassian had a negative net margin of 11.17% and a negative return on equity of 73.57%. Equities analysts expect that Atlassian Co. will post -0.84 EPS for the current year.

Atlassian Corp. is a holding company, which engages in providing team collaboration and productivity software. Its software helps teams organize, discuss, and complete shared work. Its products include Jira Software, Confluence, Jira Service Management, and Trello. The company was founded by Michael Cannon-Brookes and Scott Farquhar in October 2002 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

