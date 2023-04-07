Manning & Napier Group LLC Decreases Stake in Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM)

Manning & Napier Group LLC lowered its position in Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM – Get Rating) by 2.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 184,686 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,424 shares during the period. Manning & Napier Group LLC’s holdings in Archer-Daniels-Midland were worth $17,148,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland by 29.4% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 6,524,033 shares of the company’s stock worth $524,856,000 after acquiring an additional 1,483,115 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 62,966,053 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,065,619,000 after acquiring an additional 522,009 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland by 38.7% during the 3rd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 1,555,762 shares of the company’s stock worth $125,162,000 after acquiring an additional 434,131 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 44,149,903 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,551,860,000 after acquiring an additional 385,172 shares during the period. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland by 17.4% during the 3rd quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 2,231,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $179,556,000 after acquiring an additional 331,490 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.23% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have recently commented on ADM. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Archer-Daniels-Midland in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on Archer-Daniels-Midland from $114.00 to $116.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Finally, UBS Group assumed coverage on Archer-Daniels-Midland in a research report on Tuesday, December 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $115.00 price objective for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $104.71.

Archer-Daniels-Midland Stock Performance

NYSE ADM opened at $78.74 on Friday. Archer-Daniels-Midland Company has a 1-year low of $70.02 and a 1-year high of $98.88. The company has a market cap of $43.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.21, a P/E/G ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 1.46 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $79.99 and a two-hundred day moving average of $86.71.

Archer-Daniels-Midland (NYSE:ADM – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 26th. The company reported $1.93 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.64 by $0.29. Archer-Daniels-Midland had a return on equity of 18.32% and a net margin of 4.26%. The business had revenue of $26.23 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.37 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.50 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Archer-Daniels-Midland Company will post 6.74 EPS for the current year.

Archer-Daniels-Midland Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 2nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 9th were given a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 8th. This is an increase from Archer-Daniels-Midland’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.29%. Archer-Daniels-Midland’s payout ratio is currently 23.35%.

About Archer-Daniels-Midland

Archer-Daniels-Midland Co engages in the production of oilseeds, corn, wheat, cocoa, and other agricultural commodities. It operates through the following segments: Ag Services and Oilseeds, Carbohydrate Solutions, Nutrition, and Other. The Ag Services and Oilseeds segment includes activities related to the origination, merchandising, transportation, and storage of agricultural raw materials, and the crushing and further processing of oilseeds such as soybeans and soft seeds cottonseed, sunflower seed, canola, rapeseed, and flaxseed into vegetable oils and protein meals.

