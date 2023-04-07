Manning & Napier Group LLC Has $22.11 Million Stake in Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW)

Manning & Napier Group LLC lessened its stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW – Get Rating) by 1.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 100,379 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,234 shares during the quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC’s holdings in Illinois Tool Works were worth $22,113,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank OZK raised its holdings in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Bank OZK now owns 5,065 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $915,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. First Hawaiian Bank lifted its stake in Illinois Tool Works by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 1,277 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $281,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Insight Folios Inc raised its position in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Insight Folios Inc now owns 1,599 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $352,000 after buying an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 16.0% during the 3rd quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 348 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $63,000 after buying an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Inspire Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Illinois Tool Works by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. Inspire Advisors LLC now owns 1,294 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $285,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.83% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Illinois Tool Works

In other Illinois Tool Works news, Vice Chairman Christopher A. O’herlihy sold 60,137 shares of Illinois Tool Works stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $246.26, for a total transaction of $14,809,337.62. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 40,072 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,868,130.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, Vice Chairman Christopher A. O’herlihy sold 60,137 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $246.26, for a total value of $14,809,337.62. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 40,072 shares in the company, valued at $9,868,130.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Ernest Scott Santi sold 235,656 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $246.29, for a total value of $58,039,716.24. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 213,538 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $52,592,274.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.78% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Illinois Tool Works Stock Down 0.7 %

ITW has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Illinois Tool Works in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Vertical Research cut shares of Illinois Tool Works from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $240.00 to $220.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 3rd. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $222.00 to $255.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $232.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $259.00 to $282.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $224.57.

ITW stock opened at $227.70 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $235.67 and a 200 day moving average of $221.20. Illinois Tool Works Inc. has a 52 week low of $173.52 and a 52 week high of $253.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $69.41 billion, a PE ratio of 23.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.58 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00.

Illinois Tool Works (NYSE:ITW – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 2nd. The industrial products company reported $2.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.60 by ($0.26). Illinois Tool Works had a net margin of 19.04% and a return on equity of 87.15%. The company had revenue of $3.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.90 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.95 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.9% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Illinois Tool Works Inc. will post 9.53 earnings per share for the current year.

Illinois Tool Works Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 31st will be issued a $1.31 dividend. This represents a $5.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.30%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 30th. Illinois Tool Works’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 53.58%.

Illinois Tool Works Profile

(Get Rating)

Illinois Tool Works, Inc engages in the manufacture of industrial products and equipment. It operates through the following segments: Automotive OEM, Test and Measurement and Electronics, Food Equipment, Polymers and Fluids, Welding, Construction Products, and Specialty Products. The Automotive OEM segment produces components and fasteners for automotive-related applications.

See Also

