Manning & Napier Group LLC Sells 1,167 Shares of Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE)

Manning & Napier Group LLC lowered its position in shares of Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE – Get Rating) by 1.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 98,989 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 1,167 shares during the period. Manning & Napier Group LLC’s holdings in Nucor were worth $13,048,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new stake in Nucor during the first quarter worth about $32,000. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Nucor in the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Accurate Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Nucor in the fourth quarter worth about $39,000. Fiduciary Alliance LLC purchased a new position in shares of Nucor in the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Ronald Blue Trust Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Nucor in the second quarter worth about $42,000. Institutional investors own 78.33% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on NUE shares. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on Nucor from $144.00 to $161.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, March 10th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Nucor from $113.00 to $122.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, January 30th. Bank of America started coverage on Nucor in a report on Wednesday, January 4th. They set a “buy” rating and a $172.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded Nucor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Nucor from $140.00 to $156.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, March 17th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $153.44.

Insider Transactions at Nucor

Nucor Stock Up 1.4 %

In other news, EVP Allen C. Behr sold 2,613 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $168.00, for a total value of $438,984.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 57,121 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,596,328. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . In related news, EVP Allen C. Behr sold 2,613 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $168.00, for a total value of $438,984.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 57,121 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,596,328. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, EVP Kenneth Rex Query sold 1,962 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.99, for a total value of $349,216.38. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 74,138 shares in the company, valued at $13,195,822.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 9,575 shares of company stock valued at $1,630,000 in the last ninety days. 0.46% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NUE stock opened at $145.53 on Friday. Nucor Co. has a fifty-two week low of $100.13 and a fifty-two week high of $187.90. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $161.27 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $144.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 2.13 and a current ratio of 3.39. The company has a market capitalization of $36.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.07 and a beta of 1.56.

Nucor (NYSE:NUE – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The basic materials company reported $4.89 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.18 by $0.71. Nucor had a return on equity of 42.03% and a net margin of 18.33%. The firm had revenue of $8.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.54 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $7.97 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 15.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Nucor Co. will post 14.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Nucor Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 31st will be given a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 30th. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.40%. Nucor’s dividend payout ratio is currently 7.10%.

Nucor Profile

Nucor Corp. engages in the manufacturing of steel and steel products. It operates through the following segments: Steel Mills, Steel Products, and Raw Materials. The Steel Mills segment consists of carbon and alloy steel in sheet, bars, structural and plate, steel trading businesses, rebar distribution businesses, and Nucor’s equity method investments.

Further Reading

