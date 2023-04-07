Manning & Napier Group LLC Sells 23,962 Shares of BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK)

Manning & Napier Group LLC lowered its holdings in shares of BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK – Get Rating) by 46.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 27,538 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 23,962 shares during the period. Manning & Napier Group LLC’s holdings in BlackRock were worth $19,514,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in BLK. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of BlackRock by 275.0% during the 3rd quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 45 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of BlackRock by 78.6% during the 3rd quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 50 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 22 shares during the last quarter. Horan Securities Inc. grew its holdings in shares of BlackRock by 72.7% during the 4th quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 38 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 16 shares during the last quarter. Align Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in BlackRock in the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Finally, Twin Tree Management LP bought a new stake in BlackRock in the 3rd quarter worth $29,000. Institutional investors own 77.69% of the company’s stock.

Get BlackRock alerts:

BlackRock Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of NYSE BLK opened at $656.40 on Friday. BlackRock, Inc. has a 1 year low of $503.12 and a 1 year high of $785.65. The stock has a market cap of $98.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 1.27. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $688.02 and a 200 day moving average of $680.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 2.99 and a quick ratio of 2.99.

BlackRock Increases Dividend

BlackRock ( NYSE:BLK Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 13th. The asset manager reported $8.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.99 by $0.94. The company had revenue of $4.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.16 billion. BlackRock had a net margin of 28.97% and a return on equity of 14.38%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that BlackRock, Inc. will post 34.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 23rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 7th were issued a $5.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 6th. This is a boost from BlackRock’s previous quarterly dividend of $4.88. This represents a $20.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.05%. BlackRock’s payout ratio is 58.91%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other BlackRock news, Director J. Richard Kushel sold 575 shares of BlackRock stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $689.06, for a total value of $396,209.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,670 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,217,910.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, Director Mark Wiedman sold 1,075 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $749.89, for a total transaction of $806,131.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,682 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,510,544.98. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director J. Richard Kushel sold 575 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $689.06, for a total transaction of $396,209.50. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,670 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,217,910.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 4,839 shares of company stock valued at $3,578,947. Insiders own 1.06% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on BLK shares. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of BlackRock from $840.00 to $780.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of BlackRock from $785.00 to $828.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. Bank of America raised their price target on shares of BlackRock from $813.00 to $868.00 in a report on Wednesday. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on shares of BlackRock from $741.00 to $825.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of BlackRock from $800.00 to $779.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 29th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $750.77.

BlackRock Profile

(Get Rating)

BlackRock, Inc engages in providing investment management, risk management, and advisory services for institutional and retail clients worldwide. Its products include single and multi-asset class portfolios investing in equities, fixed income, alternatives, and money market instruments. The company was founded by Susan L.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BLK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.