Manning & Napier Group LLC Sells 3,262 Shares of Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB)

Manning & Napier Group LLC lessened its position in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB – Get Rating) by 1.1% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 296,135 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 3,262 shares during the period. Manning & Napier Group LLC’s holdings in Fifth Third Bancorp were worth $9,716,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. CI Investments Inc. increased its stake in Fifth Third Bancorp by 1,002.4% in the third quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 915 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 832 shares in the last quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC increased its stake in Fifth Third Bancorp by 324.1% in the third quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 933 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 713 shares in the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in Fifth Third Bancorp by 226.0% in the third quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 939 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 651 shares in the last quarter. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Fifth Third Bancorp in the third quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC increased its stake in Fifth Third Bancorp by 3,012.9% in the third quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 965 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 934 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.17% of the company’s stock.

Get Fifth Third Bancorp alerts:

Fifth Third Bancorp Stock Up 1.2 %

FITB opened at $26.08 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. The stock has a market cap of $17.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.76, a PEG ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 1.17. Fifth Third Bancorp has a twelve month low of $22.11 and a twelve month high of $41.87. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $32.34 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $33.46.

Fifth Third Bancorp Announces Dividend

Fifth Third Bancorp ( NASDAQ:FITB Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 19th. The financial services provider reported $1.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.02. Fifth Third Bancorp had a net margin of 26.15% and a return on equity of 15.48%. The company had revenue of $2.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.34 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.90 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Fifth Third Bancorp will post 3.66 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 31st will be given a $0.33 dividend. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.06%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 30th. Fifth Third Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 39.29%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Gary R. Heminger bought 33,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 13th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $26.82 per share, with a total value of $885,060.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 127,043 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,407,293.26. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Fifth Third Bancorp news, EVP Howard Hammond sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.32, for a total value of $37,320.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 49,202 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,836,218.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Gary R. Heminger purchased 33,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 13th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $26.82 per share, with a total value of $885,060.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 127,043 shares in the company, valued at $3,407,293.26. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.66% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $38.00 to $34.00 in a report on Wednesday. DA Davidson assumed coverage on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp in a report on Tuesday, December 20th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $36.00 price objective for the company. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from $43.00 to $40.00 in a report on Friday, March 10th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from $37.00 to $29.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from $40.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 30th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Fifth Third Bancorp currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $38.63.

Fifth Third Bancorp Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Fifth Third Bancorp engages in the provision of banking & financial services, retail & commercial banking, consumer lending services, and investment advisory services through its subsidiary Fifth Third Bank. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Banking, Branch Banking, Consumer Lending and Wealth and Asset Management.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FITB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Fifth Third Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fifth Third Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.