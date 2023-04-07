Manning & Napier Group LLC Sells 4,583 Shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA)

Manning & Napier Group LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA – Get Rating) by 1.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 238,957 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after selling 4,583 shares during the quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC’s holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance were worth $8,927,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in WBA. Blume Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 35.7% in the third quarter. Blume Capital Management Inc. now owns 950 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC grew its stake in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 1.3% during the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 24,189 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $760,000 after acquiring an additional 306 shares in the last quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. grew its stake in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 0.5% during the first quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 63,483 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $2,842,000 after acquiring an additional 310 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Alliance Advisory Group LLC grew its stake in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Wealth Alliance Advisory Group LLC now owns 14,135 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $528,000 after acquiring an additional 311 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Veriti Management LLC grew its stake in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 14,807 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $465,000 after buying an additional 312 shares in the last quarter. 56.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Truist Financial cut their price target on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $42.00 to $40.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 29th. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $45.00 to $43.00 in a research note on Sunday, March 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $47.00 to $46.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 30th. Loop Capital started coverage on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $45.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Evercore ISI cut their price objective on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $36.00 to $35.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Walgreens Boots Alliance currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $42.46.

Walgreens Boots Alliance Price Performance

WBA opened at $35.78 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $35.23 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $36.34. The company has a current ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The company has a market cap of $30.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 0.71. Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. has a 12-month low of $30.39 and a 12-month high of $47.28.

Walgreens Boots Alliance (NASDAQ:WBA – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 28th. The pharmacy operator reported $1.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.06. Walgreens Boots Alliance had a positive return on equity of 12.42% and a negative net margin of 2.36%. The firm had revenue of $34.86 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $33.56 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.59 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. will post 4.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Walgreens Boots Alliance Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 16th were issued a dividend of $0.48 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 15th. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.37%. Walgreens Boots Alliance’s payout ratio is presently -52.60%.

Insider Activity

In other Walgreens Boots Alliance news, CEO Rosalind G. Brewer acquired 10,000 shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 29th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $33.95 per share, for a total transaction of $339,500.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 369,945 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,559,632.75. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 17.50% of the company’s stock.

Walgreens Boots Alliance Company Profile

Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc engages in the provision of healthcare and retail pharmacy services. It operates through the following segments: United States Retail Pharmacy, International, and United States Healthcare. The US Retail Pharmacy segment includes the operation of retail drugstores, health and wellness services, specialty and home delivery pharmacy services, and equity method investment.

